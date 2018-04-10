Mahesh Babu gifts iPhones to Bharat Ane Nenu team in appreciation of good work

The shooting of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu action drama Bharat Ane Nenu got over last week with the successful completion of the final schedule in Spain. Superstar Mahesh Babu reportedly gifted iPhoneX to all the assistant directors and other important members of the crew who ensured that the project was wrapped up on time. The team was obviously thrilled with Mahesh’s gesture. Each assistant director also received a hand-written note from Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is his second-time collaboration with Mahesh after Srimanthudu. Bharat Ane Nenu marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani and it also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar. The latter will play Mahesh’s father in the film. Although Sarath has starred in a few Telugu films over the years, this will be a huge project in his career.

At the film’s audio launch last week, Mahesh said he has delivered his finest performance yet in Bharat Ane Nenu. Despite having qualms about playing a chief minister on screen, he accepted the role because he was inspired by Koratala Siva’s story. Siva said that the film couldn’t have been made on a lavish scale if not for Mahesh’s conviction in the story and overall support.

Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is expected to hit the screens on April 27.

