Mahesh Babu is the strict reformer in Bharat Ane Nenu trailer. Watch video

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu’s trailer was released on Saturday at a grand pre-release event by the filmmakers. It begins with Mahesh Babu on the chief minister’s seat. He is a strict reformer and has no mercy for those who commit crime. He says, “From when I was young, I learnt to be strict about punishment.”

The trailer also shows us how a common man rules his state. An educated statesman whose priority is to elevate the living conditions of his people. We can also see that the film will have touching moments, complete with patriotism. Kiara Advani is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. The trailer, like many other Tollywood film trailers, has merely three seconds of screen time for Kiara and she is seen supporting the hero.

The film, produced by DVV Danayya and directed by Siva Koratala , is slated for release on April 20. The trailer is now trending on YouTube at number 1 and has fans excited for the release in two weeks. The film also stars Prakash Raj as a politician, however, he doesn’t look very villainous in this film. From walking in slum streets to think from the point of common man, Bharat does it all to the lovely music of Devi Sri Prasad.

Follow @htshowbiz for more