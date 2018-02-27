Motion poster of Prithviraj’s magnum opus Kaaliyan released. See it here

The motion poster of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next outing Kaaliyan - a historic drama - an unusual story from the ballads of the south - was unveiled on Monday. The motion poster gives us a glimpse of the titular character Kaaliyan, played by Prithviraj, and he’s seen sporting long locks and a thick beard. Quite similar to Kamal Haasan’s look from Marudhanayagam, Prithvi’s look has already been widely appreciated.

To be directed by S Mahesh and produced by Rajeev Nair, the film goes on the floors next year only after Prithvi wraps up Aadujeevitham and Lucifer. The story will shine the spotlight on the lives, sacrifices and heroism of the immortal warriors of Venad, and it’ll be about a man with a mission. While rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised, it is however confirmed that Baahubali fame Sathyaraj will be seen in a pivotal role. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be composing music and the makers are in the process of zeroing in on the rest of the technical crew very soon.

According to reports, the film will be based on the lives of Iravikutty Pillai - commander-in-chief of Venad kingdom and a few other brave men who sacrificed their lives alongside him.

