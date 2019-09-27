Namma Veettu Pillai movie review: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is a familiar but satisfying family drama

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:20 IST

Namma Veetu Pillai

Director: Pandiraj

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aishwarya Rajessh, Bharathiraja, Anu Emmanuel, Natty, Vela Ramamoorthy

Pandiraj’s Namma Veetu Pillai, which marks the filmmaker’s third collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan, is the kind of film in which everything feels familiar. Right from the story to the characters and the whole vibe that the film offers feels like it has been experienced before. Yet, there’s something charming about it that makes it a delightful watch.

Sivakarthikeyan plays Arupom, the doting brother and son every household would love to have. His life revolves around his sister Thulasi (played by Aishwarya Rajesh) and mother. Having lost his father at a young age, he looks up to his uncles and extended family members. As much as he tries to do well by everybody, his uncles have issues with his way of actions and always try to belittle his efforts. But their insults don’t mean anything to Arupom as the only thing that matters to him is to get his sister married into a good family. The events that follow Thulasi’s marriage form the crux of the story.

Namma Veetu Pillai works because it handles the melodrama quite well. It’s an area that has always been of concern when it comes to family dramas, especially those set against rural backdrop. Unlike Kadaikutty Singam, which got extremely melodramatic towards the end and went overboard in making its emotions work, Pandiraj knows where to draw the line when it comes to handling the drama and this is what makes the film refreshing to watch.

The film takes the tried-and-tested route of family drama but still manages to impress with overall convincing performances from its ensemble cast. In spite of its predictable plot and screenplay, Namma Veettu Pillai knows its strengths and uses it effectively to entertain. Every aspect that didn’t work in Kadaikutty Singam has been worked upon in Namma Veettu Pillai and the effort is evident both in the writing and execution.

Sivakarthikeyan couldn’t have asked for a better film to make a strong comeback after the failures of Seemaraja and Mr. Local. He goes back to playing the son of the soil to a tee, and delivers a very mature performance in the emotional sequences. Aishwarya Rajessh as the hapless sister shines in yet another memorable role and she proves once again why she deserves better characters. Soori, for a change, isn’t annoying as the comedian and has some decent screen presence with some genuinely fun moments. Imman, who is the go-to composer when it comes to rural-based stories, contributes strongly with music and background score.

Even though the film is cut from the same cloth as Pandiraj’s last big blockbuster, Kadaikutty Singam; you don’t walk out complaining but smiling, and with a sense of satisfaction of watching a rural family drama with the right mix of sentiment.

