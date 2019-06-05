Sivakarthikeyan’s cousin to direct the actor’s third production venture

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who turned producer with Tamil sports drama Kanaa, on Monday announced his third production venture. It will be directed by his cousin Arun Prabhu, best known for directing the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Aruvi.

At the audio launch of his second production venture Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, Siva had announced that he would be producing his cousin’s next film.

The yet-untitled project, according to the Maan Karate actor, will feature all new faces and will go on the floors from later this month. It’s worth mentioning that this will be Arun’s third directorial venture as his second film, which was titled Yazh, is awaiting release.

Also read | Bharat movie review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif deliver an Eid entertainer

For his third film, Arun will direct a script written by Kutti Revathi, which will have music by Pradeep Kumar. Shelly Calist and Raymond Crasta have been roped in as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Meanwhile, Siva’s second production venture Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja has been confirmed to hit the screens on June 14. The film, directed by Karthik Venugopalan, stars Rio Raj and Shirin Kanchawala as the leads, with a supporting cast that includes Nanjil Sampath and RJ Vigneshkanth.

At the audio launch, Sivakarthikeyan also opened up about the failure of his latest release Mr Local. The film was heavily panned by audiences and critics alike.

Taking the failure in his stride, Siva said that his upcoming releases look promising and won’t disappoint audiences. He also said that he’s been taking all the feedback that’s coming his way in a positive way.

Siva currently has three projects in his kitty. He is shooting for director PS Mithran’s Hero. He also has a project each with director Pandiraj and Ravikumar (Indru Netru Naalai fame).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 17:02 IST