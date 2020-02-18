Nithiin to star Andhadhun Telugu remake, Merlapaka Gandhi to direct the film

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:50 IST

Actor Nithiin will star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun. As per reports, the Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun have been acquired for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies, which is managed by his father.

Reports have also confirmed that Merlapaka Gandhi, known for helming films such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, will helm the remake. Other details about the project are yet to be revealed. It could go on the floors in a couple of months.

Nithiin currently awaits the release of Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 21. Nithiin also has Rang De and a yet-untitled film with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in the pipeline. He’s currently filming for Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Veteran lensman PC Sreeram has been roped in to crank the camera.

Eyeing a hit for quite some time, Nithiin has pinned high hopes on Bheeshma, which has been directed by Venky Kudumula and releases this week.

Also read: Asim Riaz chats with Bohemia, parties with Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai after Bigg Boss 13 finale

Bheeshma marks the return of veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to Telugu industry after 27 years. According to our source, it is said that Anant Nag plays a bachelor who is into organic farming in Bheeshma, which deals with the issue of food adulteration. Apparently, the director was keen to have Anant play the character, and it took multiple rounds of discussion to convince the actor.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and presented by PDV Prasad, Bheeshma also stars Naresh VK, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu and Sampath in supporting roles. Mahati Swara Sagar has been roped in as the music composer for this film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more