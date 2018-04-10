Pa Paandi’s Kannada remake may feature Khushbu or Revathi

In 2017, Dhanush made an impressive directorial debut with Power Paandi aka Pa Paandi. It not only appealed to critics and audiences alike but also struck gold at the box-office. A heart-warming story of a 60-year-old, who goes on a self-exploration road trip, the film featured Raj Kiran in the titular role and also starred Dhanush in a cameo.

Revathi played a crucial role in the film. Reports have emerged that Revathi might reprise her own role in the Kannada remake of the film. However, the makers are in talks with actress-politician Khushbu Sundar for the same role. It has to be seen who will be finally signed on for the role.

Kannada superstar Sudeep has acquired the remake rights and he will be seen playing the titular role. Veteran actor Ambareesh will be seen playing Raj Kiran’s role of a former stuntman. The remake, which is still to get a name, will be directed by Nanda Kishore. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. According to reliable sources, the project is expected to go on the floors soon.

Dhanush, who is busy wrapping up Maari 2, will work on his second directorial project later this year. This time, he also plays the lead in his film and rumours indicate that a popular Telugu star will also part of the cast. Not long ago, reports suggested that Akkineni Nagarjuna might share screen space with Dhanush in the film. However, there’s been no official update from the makers to verify such speculations.

This year, Dhanush also awaits the release of Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai. The film chronicles three decades in the life of a carom champion turned gangster, played by Dhanush, from North Madras. The project, which will be made as a trilogy, marks Dhanush’s third collaboration with Vetrimaaran after Pollathavan and Aadukalam.

