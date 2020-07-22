e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Powerstar’s trailer leaked, video of Ram Gopal Varma’s new film goes viral

Powerstar’s trailer leaked, video of Ram Gopal Varma’s new film goes viral

Ram Gopal Varma’s new film Powerstar, which is a satire on popular actor Pawan Kalyan, got leaked online. The director later released the official trailer.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:44 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Powerstar is a satire on Pawan Kalyan’s political career.
Powerstar is a satire on Pawan Kalyan's political career.
         

The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming direct-to-home release Powerstar was leaked on Wednesday ahead of its official launch. Soon after, the filmmaker too released the trailer online. Despite the leak, the filmmaker said the trailer has gone on to clock over 2 lakh views in just an hour.

Powerstar, which stars actor Pawan Kalyan’s doppelganger, is tipped to be a satire that will shine the spotlight on the star’s unsuccessful stint in politics.

 

In the film, Varma has changed the name of the titular character to Prawan Kalyan. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star’s embarrassing loss in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections in which Pawan Kalyan contested from two areas and didn’t win a single seat.

Ever since the announcement of the project, Varma has been at the receiving end of Pawan Kalyan’s fans, who have decided to make a film titled Parannageevi, which will be a satire on RGV and his filmmaking style.

A PR note about the film also reads, “The RGV you know will be more known to you by watching our RGV as our RGV is the true representation of the RGV that is known to the world but still not known. Watch #Parannageevi to know more. #warning1 #RGV #pspkfans (sic).”

 

However, nothing seems to be stopping Varma from releasing his film as planned on July 25 on the direct-to-home platform RGV World Theatre. Powerstar, the moniker used to refer to actor Pawan Kalyan, only stars look-alikes of several popular personalities from the world of Telugu cinema and politics.

Varma recently revealed that audiences can watch Powerstar even before its official release by paying Rs 150. Known for his weird sense of sarcasm, he said audiences can pay Rs 250 to watch the film after its official release on July 25.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Ram Gopal Varma has managed to keep himself busy by announcing projects which he intends to release online.

