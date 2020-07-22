Powerstar’s trailer leaked, video of Ram Gopal Varma’s new film goes viral

regional-movies

The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming direct-to-home release Powerstar was leaked on Wednesday ahead of its official launch. Soon after, the filmmaker too released the trailer online. Despite the leak, the filmmaker said the trailer has gone on to clock over 2 lakh views in just an hour.

Powerstar, which stars actor Pawan Kalyan’s doppelganger, is tipped to be a satire that will shine the spotlight on the star’s unsuccessful stint in politics.

In the film, Varma has changed the name of the titular character to Prawan Kalyan. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star’s embarrassing loss in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections in which Pawan Kalyan contested from two areas and didn’t win a single seat.

Ever since the announcement of the project, Varma has been at the receiving end of Pawan Kalyan’s fans, who have decided to make a film titled Parannageevi, which will be a satire on RGV and his filmmaking style.

A PR note about the film also reads, “The RGV you know will be more known to you by watching our RGV as our RGV is the true representation of the RGV that is known to the world but still not known. Watch #Parannageevi to know more. #warning1 #RGV #pspkfans (sic).”

Since the trailer is already leaked out , we have no choice but to release the hires version officially on YouTube which will be done in around an hour ..I repeat that all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP pic.twitter.com/bjDiCSDJWq — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 22, 2020

However, nothing seems to be stopping Varma from releasing his film as planned on July 25 on the direct-to-home platform RGV World Theatre. Powerstar, the moniker used to refer to actor Pawan Kalyan, only stars look-alikes of several popular personalities from the world of Telugu cinema and politics.

Varma recently revealed that audiences can watch Powerstar even before its official release by paying Rs 150. Known for his weird sense of sarcasm, he said audiences can pay Rs 250 to watch the film after its official release on July 25.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Ram Gopal Varma has managed to keep himself busy by announcing projects which he intends to release online.

