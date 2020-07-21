e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker writes ‘happy memories’ in reaction to tweet saying Kangana Ranaut abused her on Tanu Weds Manu set

Swara Bhasker writes ‘happy memories’ in reaction to tweet saying Kangana Ranaut abused her on Tanu Weds Manu set

Swara Bhasker wrote ‘happy memories’ in reaction to a tweet claiming that Kangana Ranaut yelled at her on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu, in front of 200 people.

bollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Swara Bhasker played a supporting role in Tanu Weds Manu.
Swara Bhasker played a supporting role in Tanu Weds Manu.
         

Actor Swara Bhasker has implied in a tweet that Kangana Ranaut yelled at her for delivering a ‘good shot’ on their 2015 film, Tanu Weds Manu. The two actors have been involved in a war of words after Kangana, in a television interview, called Swara, and actor Taapsee Pannu, ‘chaploos’ (boot-lickers) and B-grade actresses.

Responding to a tweet in which a person wrote that Kangana had yelled at Swara on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu, Swara wrote, “#SupportMax by reigning national award winning outsider-star to ‘needy- outsider! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories.” Swara also tagged the team Kangana Ranaut Twitter account, with which she has been involved in a back-and-forth all day.

 

The original tweet read, “Kangana Ranaut Ma’am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said ‘Good Shot’ to her after a take? Is this not mistreatment of outsiders ma’am?”

Earlier in the day, Swara reacted to Kangana’s claims that she started the parallel cinema movement in India, after the 2013 film Queen. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Swara wrote, “Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers.”

Also read: Swara Bhasker mocks Kangana Ranaut’s comment, says she got independence for India in 1947. Her team hits back

Several members of the film industry have dismissed Kangana’s recent remarks. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a Twitter thread wrote that he doesn’t recognise the actor any more, despite being good friends with her in the past.

