Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked over new film

The directive to book Ram Gopal Varma and the film’s producer was issued by the court after Pranay Perumalla’s father Balaswamy filed a petition.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:10 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustn Times, Chennai
Ram Gopal Varmas Murder is based on the killing of Pranay Perumalla.
Ram Gopal Varmas Murder is based on the killing of Pranay Perumalla.
         

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has been booked by Telangana Police in connection with his recently announced movie Murder, based on the caste killing of Pranay Perumalla. As per The News Minute report, a case against Varma and producer Natti Karuna was registered at the Miryalaguda Town-I police station in Nalgonda district in the state.

The directive to book RGV and the film’s producer was issued by the court after Pranay’s father Balaswamy filed a petition. Pranay was murdered by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao, after he found that his daughter married someone against his wish and from a lower caste.

The report further added that Varma and the producer have been booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.

Moving to court last month, Balaswamy had sought a ban on the film. He also said that photos of his son and daughter-in-law Amrutha were being used without consent.

On Father’s Day, Varma had announced that he’s making a film based on the relationship between Maruthi Rao and his daughter Amrutha. “On the occasion of Father’s Day, I am launching the first look poster of a film based on the tragic story of Amrutha and her over loving father Maruthi Rao,” he had tweeted.

“This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the dangers of a father loving a daughter too much,” he added.

 

On Sunday, reacting to being booked in the case, Varma tweeted: “With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations, our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law.”

