Pranayam helped me deal with emotional turmoil: Prajakta Mali

Prajakta Mali is enjoying a rejuvenated and refreshed time. The actor recently completed a course in pranayam and is swearing by its benefits and advantages. The Hampi (2017) actor, who has been an ardent follower of Osho and his philosophies, and also has ‘osho’ tattooed on the back of her palm. Speaking about her experience, Prajakta says, “I have always been inclined towards meditation. I have been deeply inspired by Osho and his talks too. However, my recent experience with pranayam has been enlightening. It helped me get through an emotional turmoil and I feel like a different person now.”

The Sangharsh (2014) actor adds that every one in the field of arts should take up meditation or some relaxation technique. “We actors have an exciting yet stressful life. We undergo a process where we emote unnaturally. The emotions portrayed for a role are real but they are not what I am going through. This excessive expressiveness taxes us physically and mentally. In such cases, a meditation technique or pranayam is very important. It helps us deal with all the negativity, competition and insecurities of the profession,” says Prajakta.

She adds that though money and popularity is huge in this profession, the competitive nature of it causes issues for every artiste. “There is an uncertainty to it. Today, you are popular and have all the money, however, you can’t say anything about tomorrow. In totality, you have to learn to be patient and grounded because you don’t know what will happen next. Hence, I strongly recommend pranayam to my fellow actors. I have been doing this so aggressively that people may make me its brand ambassador,” she says.

Prajakta has a tattoo of Osho inscribed on her right hand

The actor believes to have benefitted through it and is at mental peace. She will next be seen in a television project, a film and a web series. “July and August are going to be exciting with back-to-back projects.”