Rajinikanth warned by Madras HC as he moves court over tax demand of Rs 6.5 lakh for marriage hall

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:30 IST

Actor Rajinikanth was warned by the Madras High Court after he moved the court against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s tax demand of Rs 6.50 lakhs as property tax for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. It is located in Kodambakam, Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The court warned him that costs will be imposed for rushing to the court against the tax demand. His counsel has asked for time to withdraw their case, ANI reported.

Rajinikanth in his plea said that the marriage hall has remained vacant since March 24, 2020 when the coronavirus lockdown was announced. Hence, no revenue had been earned in the bargain. The corporation had sent a property tax notice to the Tamil superstar on a half-yearly basis, from April to September, a Times Now report said.

ANI tweeted about it and wrote: “Actor Rajinikanth moves Madras HC against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 Lakhs, by Greater Chennai Corporation, for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. In his petition, he states that he hasn’t let out the marriage hall since March 24, so no revenue generated after it.”

Actor Rajinikanth moves Madras HC against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 Lakhs, by Greater Chennai Corporation, for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. In his petition, he states that he hasn't let out the marriage hall since March 24, so no revenue generated after it pic.twitter.com/LykMordc8S — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Also read: Tanishq ‘deeply saddened’ by reactions to ad: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad’, Swara Bhasker rues ‘fragile spine’

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar, which turned out to be a dud at the box office. Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “AR Murugadoss’s Darbar, which isn’t the filmmaker’s best work in recent years, ticks all the boxes that constitute a quintessential Rajinikanth movie but what it lacks is the kind of writing that made Petta (Rajinikanth’s last release), in spite of its flaws, a far more entertaining watch. Darbar takes the hysteria around Rajinikanth up a notch as it presents the actor as an angry cop Aaditya Arunasalam who is out on a murderous rampage. Darbar is powered by Rajinikanth -- if not for his unmatchable screen presence and infectious energy, sitting through the film would be tedious.”

Rajinikanth will be seen next in Annaatthe, a film being directed by Siva. The film will also star Nayathara, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Raj.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter