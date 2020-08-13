e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati’s family denies rumours of actor’s younger brother Abhiram escaping a major accident

Rana Daggubati’s family denies rumours of actor’s younger brother Abhiram escaping a major accident

There were reports that Rana Daggubati’s younger brother Abhiram has met with an accident, a news that was denied by the family.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:33 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram is set to make his film debut.
Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram is set to make his film debut.
         

The Daggubati family has denied rumours about Abhiram Daggubati being involved in a major accident and escaping without any injury. After reports emerged on Thursday that Rana Daggubati’s younger brother Abhiram was involved in a road accident, a statement was released by the Daggubati family to clarify the matter.

As per a report by Times of India, the family denied rumours of Abhiram escaping a major accident at Manikonda, Hyderabad. The family clarified that the car doesn’t even belong to anyone in their family and have urged people to not believe in rumours.

Abhiram is all set for his acting debut soon. Apparently, he is all set to be launched by his father and popular producer D Suresh Babu. However, it hasn’t been officially announced yet about who will direct him.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, got married to Miheeka Bajaj last week in a close-knit ceremony. The couple got engaged in May. The wedding was initially planned to take place in December; however, it was eventually advanced to August.

On the career front, Rana has two projects ready for release. His immediate release will be forest-based thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively.

In Prabhu Solomon directed Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana plays a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India.

CM Ashok Gehlot repeats 'forgive and forget' mantra, twice in 2 days
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
In Jaipur, CLP meeting to be held at CM Gehlot's residence today ahead of assembly session
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
