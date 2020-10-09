e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakashyap put on the back burner, confirms director Gunasekhar

Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakashyap put on the back burner, confirms director Gunasekhar

Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakashyap will not be arriving any time soon. The film’s director Gunsekhar has tweeted that the film has been put on a back burner for the time being.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 09, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakashyap will be late.
Actor Rana Daggubati’s Telugu magnum opus Hiranyakashyap, which was announced nearly three years ago, has been put on the back burner. The film’s director Gunasekhar on Friday confirmed that the project won’t take off immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gunasekhar took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: “Amidst this global pandemic, despite Hiranyakashyap pre-production work completed, the massive scale shoot will take off later than anticipated. In the meantime, I’ve embarked on another film.”

 

Last December, rumours emerged that the project has been shelved. However, Rana clarified in an interview to Mid-Day that the project will take off from mid-2020. He said that he wanted to make the film better than Baahubali.

“There is no delay; it’s just that we are using the latest technology available. We are building virtual reality sets, along with rendered visuals as seen in [video] games, which will allow us to watch the film digitally even before we start shooting. This is probably the first time it is happening in India. We are collaborating with a 3D scanning company, which specializes in medical technology. We realised that their scans were better than what was being done in [studios in] Los Angeles. Since there is a lot of groundwork to be done, the film will roll in another eight months.”

Meanwhile, Rana awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film Virataparvam, in which he’s rumoured to be playing a cop. Directed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam also stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das in important roles.

The film marks Nandita Das’s return to Telugu cinema after a decade. On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she’s both nervous, as well thrilled to be shooting in the Telugu language after a long gap.

