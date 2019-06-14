Saaho teaser crosses 60 mn views, Shraddha Kapoor shares video of Prabhas fans dancing in theatre. Watch

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared a short video of fans dancing in front of a movie screen, as the teaser for her debut Telugu film, Saaho, plays in the background. The teaser for the hotly anticipated film, which stars Baahubali’s Prabhas in the lead role, was released on Thursday. It has already accumulated a combined total of 60 million views, across all the languages it was released in.

Shraddha captioned the video, “#PrabhasFans madness!!! It’s been a dream to work with @actorprabhas @sujeethsign & the entire team! Over 2 years of hard work by the entire team of Saaho... Overwhelmed by this reaction already! Thank you, thank you, thank you!” The video shows a group of fans taking to the stage in front of the screen, and dancing to the beats of a drum, as the teaser plays behind them. Others can be seen making videos of the dancers with their mobile phones.

Shraddha’s Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan reacted to the Instagram post with a heart emoji. Dia Mirza also left a heart emoji in the comments section, while Instagram poet RM Drake wrote that the teaser ‘looks amazing!! keep up the good work.”

Saaho is being billed as India’s ‘biggest action thriller’, with one action scene reportedly produced at a budget of Rs 90 crore. Prabhas in an interview to Khaleej Times said, “We wanted everything real instead of going for Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) as it gives a real impact. Generally, you have 70 per cent CGI and 30 per cent real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for a more real shoot. This will be something that no one has seen before.”

Shraddha in 2018 delivered the biggest hit of her career, the small-town horror comedy, Stree. The actor followed it up with the box office disappointment, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and will next be seen in Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Saaho is slated for an Independence Day release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 13:03 IST