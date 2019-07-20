Sai Tamhankar and Amey Wagh on working together in Girlfriend

This is the first time actor Sai Tamhankar and Amey Wagh are paired opposite each other. While Amey maintains that he has always been a fan of his co-actor, Sai considers him one of the wittiest actors in this generation. The fact that they knew each other off-screen helped their camaraderie on-screen in Girlfriend. In a candid chat with HT, the duo spoke about working together, their strengths and more.

Excerpts

Sai, you are finally paired opposite an actor who is from your age bracket. How was it to work with him?

Sai: I was very happy that my character is the same age as me after a very long time. It was a refreshing change to have Amey with me. I don’t blame anyone who thinks I am older, because I have been in the industry for so long. I will not say that the older actors are rigid, but it is a nice thing to have co-actors with whom your thought process matches. A few things from Amey that I have learnt is that, everyone has brains, but you need to know how to use it. This new crop of actors have this vast openness and are hardworking.

How was the equation on set? Were either of you dominating? Were there pranks?

Sai: So, there was this incident where while rehearsing for a scene, I made a mistake. And, Amey corrected me. And, I snapped at him.

Amey: I did it very politely.

Sai: In my defence, I was harrowed because I was awaiting an online delivery product which had gone way beyond its delivery date.

Amey: Also, I don’t own that online portal.

Sai: I immediately apologised to him. But he has kind of made it into a story where I bullied him because he is a junior artiste. And, he keeps telling people this story.

Sai Tamhankar and Amey Wagh pose for pictures at Deccan Rendezvous in Pune ( Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO )

What are Sai’s strengths and what have you learned from her? What’s the one thing that you would like to change about her?

Amey: I have always mentioned that I have been a fan of Sai. The best part about her is that she is not a theatre actor. I am comfortable on stage, but not as much in front of the camera. For me, theatre is like home and a film set is like being in your in-laws place. You know you belong here, but you are still coming to terms with it. My reactions are still very theatrical and the director has to tone it down for me. On the other hand, Sai, acts like she was born in front of the camera. She understands the technicalities of acting on screen. I was also amazed at how she gives her 100% in the scene, and even while giving cues. This commitment to her craft makes her what she is today.

Having said that, I think she needs to slow down. She is a workaholic and good at everything she does. But I feel, at times, an actor should hibernate and stay calm.

What are Amey’s strengths? What’s the one thing that you would like to change about him?

Sai: He is a party starter and when he walks into a room, everyone is smiling and laughing. And the energy of the room evidently dips when he leaves. Now that I have worked with him, my love and respect for him, has doubled. You put him on any platform and he owns it. He is confident and extremely witty.

I think he needs to work on dressing up better. Of late he has begun to listen to his stylist but I feel he could do better by paying a little more attention to his style.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:48 IST