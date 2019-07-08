Samantha Akkineni’s Oh Baby strikes gold at the box office, mints Rs 17 crore in 3 days

Actor Samantha Akkineni’s latest Telugu comedy Oh Baby, a remake of South Korean comedy Miss Granny, has grossed a whopping Rs 17 crore in just three days since its release, its makers announced via a poster on Monday.

The makers released a special poster to celebrate the blockbuster opening of the film, which has been directed by Nandini Reddy. Sharing the poster on her Twitter page, Samantha wrote: “What a weekend. Thank you for all the Baby love. We are doing back flips.”

What a weekend ❤️❤️ Thankyou for all the #babylove ... we are doing back flips @nandureddy4u 💃💃 pic.twitter.com/GqZEt6XHdb — Baby Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 8, 2019

In the US, the film has breached into half million club and is going strong across theatres. Oh Baby is the story of a 70-year-old woman Baby (played by veteran actor Lakshmi) who wakes up one day to find herself in the body of a 24-year-old Swati (played by Samantha).

The film, which also stars Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles, marks the second time collaboration of Samantha and Nandini after Jabardasth. In March, Samantha completed shooting for Oh Baby and she thanked her director for giving her a special film.

“Today I am so grateful to the universe, to God and to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally. There have been many ups and downs. But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth as I wrap yet another film Oh Baby. I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special,” she had tweeted.

With Oh Baby raking in big numbers, Samantha now has three blockbusters to her credit this year. Her two previous releases of the year Super Deluxe and Majili were also adjudged hits.

