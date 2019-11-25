Singer Chinmayi Sripada backs woman who was asked to wear dupatta by a Swiggy delivery man

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:20 IST

Popular Tamil playback singer Chinmayi Sripada has criticised a Swiggy delivery man who shamed a woman for not ‘dressing decently’, asking her to cover herself with a dupatta. The woman also faced a backlash on social media after she tweeted about the incident.

Narrating the incident on social media, the woman said the delivery boy turned up at the door with food and told her to wear a dupatta in her own house. The woman tagged Swiggy and wrote: “@swiggy_in can your employees mind their own business? One of your delivery persons asked me to put on a shawl coming to my own house. Why does it matter? Do we have to teach manners to them?”

“Why are these f**kers entitled to tell us how we dress? That too in my own house,” she added. After her tweet went viral, some of the netizens trolled her, to which she responded, “I’ll block everyone who is making fun of this.”

Sripaada came out in support and wrote from her Instagram handle : “Men who need to stare at women’s breasts...Doesn’t look like they got weaned from breastfeeding properly.” She also responded to haters on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Sripaada wrote: “The kind of responses for the tweet on a woman wearing a shawl - if you understand/ read Tamizh, should give you an idea of how things are around here.”

“Some believe a woman not wearing a Dupatta nudity and invitation to rape. Of course Twitter doesnt find this tweet abusive :-), “ she tweeted. Slamming one Twitter user for sharing meme on the issue, Sripaada tweeted: “The pathetic problem is how this man justifies a swiggy delivery man advising a woman to wear a Dupatta is ‘decent’ and asks the ‘aunty’ to be grateful he was decent. For a delivery person - A house that he /she /they deliver to is a Workplace for the delivery person.”

“Just like your home is the Workplace for your cleaning staff, driver, chef, courier delivery agents or other working professionals,” she added.