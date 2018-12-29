Dubbing union tells Chinmayi Sripada to pay Rs 1.5 lakh, apologise if she wants her membership back

Tamil singer Chinmayi Sripada has been asked by the dubbing union to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as membership fee and write an apology if she wants her membership back. The union took away her membership last month for non-payment of subscription fees. However, she said she did not receive any notification about it. The dubbing union is headed by actor-politician Radha Ravi, who was accused of harassment during the MeToo movement. Chinamayi had voiced her support towards the women who had accused him.

“Apparently I have to pay 1.5 Lakhs, send an apology letter and THEN the dubbing Union will reinstate me and let me work in Tamilnadu in Tamil films.The Union has made lakhs from my Income since 2006. And I have to pay 1.5 lakhs again for my right to work,” Chinmayi wrote in her tweet. The union said that if the singer pays Rs 1.5 lakhs advance, gives a registration letter like a new joinee and an apology letter, she can become a part of the dubbing union again.

“And I wonder why exactly I m being forced to *apologise* to the Dubbing Union and to Mr Radha Ravi? The Dubbing Union By Law says 2,500/- is the fee to become a new member. What is this random 1.5 Lakh fee + apology?

And the greatest take away from the Dubbing Union’ Press Meet - IF you complain of sexual harassment, quit the industry and go work as a housemaid (in precisely 10 houses)Other dubbing union female members vigorously applaud.

The Message? "Stay silent, or else."

When she was removed from the union, Chinmayi had said that Radha Ravi has always silenced anyone who has spoken up. “Radha Ravi has always removed people who spoke up. There are several cases and other news media has also reported it. I have been dubbing since 2006. I have never been informed about elections but he forced me to cancel a concert that I had taken an advance for if I didn’t show up at one of their protest marches. He said he’d give me a red card if I didn’t show up. So we’d have to go sign in a register. I have done all that,” Chinmayi said in an interview with Times of India.

The joint secretary of South Indian Cine Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union, Rajendran called it an administrative decision that had nothing to do with MeToo. He said, “She hasn’t paid her subscription fee for the last two years. There are lifetime members, and others have a yearly subscription, and that’s a very meager amount. When dubbing artistes who do not even have a proper income pay the fee every year without defaulting, why can’t Chinmayi, who earns well, pay it? She hasn’t cared at all.”

Chinmayi was one of the most active voices in the South film industry to show their support towards the MeToo movement. She called out lyricist Vairamuthu for sexually harassing her when the two were in Switzerland for a concert named, Veezhamattom, in 2005. Vairamuthu had then released a statement denying all allegations, Chinmayi had then reacted by calling him a liar.

