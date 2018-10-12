Chinmayi’s mother opens up about sexual harassment allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu

Singer Chinmayi was one of the first women from the film industry to share her Me too story after she shared a thread on Twitter about the sexual abuse she faced over the years. She called out lyricist Vairamuthu for sexually harassing her when the two were in Switzerland for a concert named, Veezhamattom, in 2005. Vairamuthu had then released a statement denying all allegations, Chinmayi had then reacted by calling him a liar. Now, Chinmayi’s mother, T Padmhasini, has come forward to support her daughter and share more details about the alleged sexual harassment.

Chinmayi had recounted that the organiser of the programme had asked her to ‘cooperate’ with Vairamuthu and visit him a hotel in Lucerne, which she had refused. In an interview to India Today, Chinmayi’s mother said, “My daughter was in the initial stage of her career, I wanted to protect her. So, I took up the issue with Vairamuthu’s manager and we demanded to be sent back to India immediately.”

Padmhasini also said that she stands by her daughter and stressed the importance of the Me Too movement. She said, “I belong to the older generation; if she had consulted me I would have thought twice, but she has taken this decision on her own and I fully stand by her. This has become a great movement. We as members of society should take this up and instil fear in the predators so that they dare not crush our children.”

Padmhasini said that the silence from the bigwigs of Tamil film industry was expected. “The industry will be silent. It’s natural because the stakes are high for all of them,” she said in conclusion.

Chinmayi has now taken a break from Twitter and has said, “I need to take a break. My friends @sandygrains @sowmyarao_ and even @TheRestlessQuil have their DMs open. It has been a tough few days.” She also thanked her supporters and wrote, “It meant more now than ever.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 11:43 IST