Sivakarthikeyan may star in Tamil remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:58 IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen on screen in Tamil superhero film Hero, is most likely to star in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of recent Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

As per a report on Times of India, Sivakarthikeyan is keen on acquiring the remake rights and starring in the film. However, there’s no official announcement on the project.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with two projects. His upcoming release will be Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar. Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, Ayalaan was revived after it went back on the floors in February.

24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, recently shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its Twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he has decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite with Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project.

Sivakarthikeyan also has Tamil comedy Doctor in his kitty. The film marks his maiden collaboration with director Nelson, who shot to fame with Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila.

