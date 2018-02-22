Subodh Bhave to have a film fest named after him in Melbourne

Actor Subodh Bhave is looking forward to having an exciting time ahead. The Tula Kalnnaar Nahi actor has wrapped up shooting for John Abraham’s debut Marathi production Savita Damodar Paranjape. Subodh’s next film Pushpak Viman will go on floors in March and for the first time five of his films will be screened at the film festival in Melbourne, Australia. He says, “This is one of the very first times that a Marathi film festival is being organised in Australia. The festival will be celebrating my contribution to Marathi cinema by screening four of my released and one unreleased film. I am honoured to be a part of the same.” Lokmanya (2015), Katyar Kaljat Ghusali(2015), Balgandharva (2011) and Ti Ani Itar (2017) and the unreleased Savita Damodar Paranjape (SDP) are the films which will be screened at the festival.

Pushpak Viman, which is also being produced by Subodh, will be ready for release around Ashadhi Ekadashi this year and so will his other Marathi films. “I’ve shot for many films which will be releasing this year. Pushpak Viman will go on floors next month and will release this year. SDP, is ready and hopefully it should be out soon,” says Subodh.

The actor is all praise for John Abraham. He says that the actor is a thorough gentleman and has instilled a sense of confidence and positivity on the sets. “He is not only a great human being but a great person to work with too. As a producer he is simple, honest and straight forward, and he gave the artists the required creative liberty.”