Suriya gifts new car to Thaana Serntha Kootam director Vignesh Shivn

Actor Suriya on Thursday gifted a new car to director Vignesh Shivn, with whom he recently worked in Thaana Serntha Kootam, the Tamil remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26. It was as a token of good work he put in into making Thaana Serntha Kootam, undoubtedly one of the best films in recent times in Suriya’s career. Apparently, this is the third time in recent past that Suriya has gifted a car to his directors. Following the success of Singam 3, he gifted a car to director Hari and he also gifted a car to Pasanga 2 director Pandiraj.

Suriya had told Hindustan Times that working in Thaana Serntha Kootam helped him reconnect with his roots. “I heard the story when I was shooting in Vizag for Singam 3. Once I returned to Chennai, Vignesh took me to a road side top and we had tea. I hadn’t done that in a long time. I meet people all the time in airports or at parties in hotels. But never did I have the luxury of walking on the road, stopping for tea and just observing people who come there. At the tea shop, Vignesh told me the journey of my character in the film starts from such a place. It reminded me of the days when I earned my first salary of Rs 726. It reminded me of the time when I travelled by bus to school and college. Working in this project helped me reconnect with my roots which I still haven’t forgotten.”

Despite mixed reviews, the film had a decent run in cinemas. It also starred Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, Karthik and Suresh Menen in pivotal roles. Suriya is currently shooting for Selvaraghavan’s NGK, in which he’s rumoured to be playing a comrade, going by the first look of the film. He will next collaborate with KV Anand for an action-thriller.

