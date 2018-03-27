Tholi Prema director Venky Atluri to direct Akhil Akkinneni’s next film

Director Venky Atluri, who made a splash with his maiden film Tholi Prema earlier this year, will direct Akhil Akkineni next. An official announcement was made on earlier this month on Ugadi.

On Monday, on the occasion of Ramanavami, the project was officially launched with a pooja. Actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dulquer Salmaan were the few guests who attended the opening ceremony.

Actor Nagarjuna reportedly met Venky and requested him to pen a script for his son Akhil. Inside reports suggest that this film will also be a love story along the lines of Tholi Prema. The project will start rolling from next month.

A still from Tholi Prema.

Despite garnering good reviews for his second film Hello, which didn’t do wonders at the box-office, Akhil is yet to add a hit to his credit. Venky’s project will be bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, who had also produced Tholi Prema. Thaman, who had worked on Tholi Prema, has once again been signed as composer for this project.

There were also reports recently that Ram Gopal Varma might direct Akhil’s next but once again, these were merely rumours that are yet to be verified. Akhil was also supposed to team up with a Tamil director for a project which will be high on animatronics and will feature a horse in a pivotal role; however, there’s still no solid information with respect to this collaboration.

