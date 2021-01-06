Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:18 IST

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Vetrimaaran are all set to join hands for the first time for the latter’s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film starring Soori in the lead. Reports have emerged that Vijay has been signed to play a key role in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to work with Vetrimaaran in his last film Vada Chennai. He was originally signed to play a key role but he opted out eventually citing date issues as he was occupied with multiple assignments.

As per a report by Indiaglitz, Vijay has been signed for an important role in Vetrimaaran’s next. Apparently, the team even completed a look test.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil film Master, in which he has played an antagonist.

Vetrimaaran and Soori are joining hands for the first time. It is believed that the film is based on a novel called Ajnabee, and it’s about a balloon-seller. The film will also feature veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja in a pivotal role.

It’s after completing work on this project, Vetrimaaran will begin shooting for his next project with Suriya, which has been titled Vaadivasal. Written by CS Chellapa, it is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari.

