Home / Regional Movies / Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report

Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report

Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran will work for the first time on the yet to be titled Tamil film, which will see Soori play the lead.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:18 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Sethupathi reportedly did a look test for Vetrimaaran’s film.
Vijay Sethupathi reportedly did a look test for Vetrimaaran's film.
         

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Vetrimaaran are all set to join hands for the first time for the latter’s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film starring Soori in the lead. Reports have emerged that Vijay has been signed to play a key role in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to work with Vetrimaaran in his last film Vada Chennai. He was originally signed to play a key role but he opted out eventually citing date issues as he was occupied with multiple assignments.

As per a report by Indiaglitz, Vijay has been signed for an important role in Vetrimaaran’s next. Apparently, the team even completed a look test.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil film Master, in which he has played an antagonist.

Vetrimaaran and Soori are joining hands for the first time. It is believed that the film is based on a novel called Ajnabee, and it’s about a balloon-seller. The film will also feature veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja in a pivotal role.

Also read: AR Rahman on why he embraced Islam but wouldn’t want to impose it on anyone else

It’s after completing work on this project, Vetrimaaran will begin shooting for his next project with Suriya, which has been titled Vaadivasal. Written by CS Chellapa, it is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari.

