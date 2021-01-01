Vijay Sethupathi teams up with Santosh Sivan for Mumbaikar, Karan Johar and Rajamouli share poster

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:21 IST

South star Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with actors Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar, among others, for Satonsh Sivan’s next film, Mumbaikar. Vijay has shared the “title look” for the film on Friday.

Vijay shared a poster for the film and tweeted, “Here’s the title look of #Mumbaikar! Happy to be a part of it @santoshsivan @shibuthameens @masseysahib #TanyaManiktala @imsanjaimishra @RanvirShorey @SachinSKhedekar @iprashantpillai @hridhuharoon #RiyaShibu @proyuvraaj.”

Santosh Sivan said in a press statement, “Every city has its own spirit and so does Mumbai that is synonymous with the spirit of resilience. Mumbai is a magnet. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. It is the city of dreams, the city of hope, the city of magic to many. A stranger can change your life here. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals! Mumbai may be a metrop, but Mumbaikar is an emotion! Hence the title. In terms of cast, we have an intriguing and interesting mix of national talents. And that adds to the magic.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the poster and wrote, “Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib #tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon #sanjaymishra @RanvirShorey #sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists!” Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Mumbaikar director Santosh also shared the poster.

He also said, “I am very very pleased and honoured to share with you, two gentlemen whose work I have admired and applauded in Cinema. One is Santosh Sivan, the prolific cinematographer and director whose work is tremendous, and the world has acknowledged it and continues to. The other is the brilliant artiste, the genius artiste Vijay Sethupathi Sir. His work has been again world-acclaimed, applauded and for everyone to see how it has been. These two formidable gentlemen are coming together to make a film, and I have the grand pleasure of actually sharing the first look. It has a formidable ensemble and I cannot wait for you to actually have a look. There is much more coming up.”

The film is likely to be a Hindi remake of the Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram (2017).

Vijay started shooting for his project, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in December 2020. The film stars Vijay alongside Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. Vignesh Shivn is directing the film. He was earlier seen in a cameo role in Oh My Kadavule that released early last year. It was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu and featured Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh.

