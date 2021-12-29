Vijay’s Master to release in cinemas on Jan 13 in 3 languages

regional-movies

Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil action drama Master has confirmed its theatrical release via a poster on Tuesday. The mega budget film will be released in three languages on January 13 next year for the Pongal festival.

As per the posters, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film has been titled Vijay The Master for the dubbed Hindi version.

Master will become the first major pan-Indian release of 2021. The film features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers recently clarified multiple times that the film won’t skip its theatrical release and make it to any OTT platform. A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

However, talking to reporters in Coimbatore in October, Lokesh said that Master will release in theatres and there’ll be no change in that. This was the third time someone associated with the Master team had clarified about the film’s release. In July, producer Xavier Britto said that he has no plans to release Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas.

Meanwhile, Vijay will commence work on his yet-untitled project, which tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, from January next year onwards. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.

