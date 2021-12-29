e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay’s Master to release in cinemas on Jan 13 in 3 languages

Vijay’s Master to release in cinemas on Jan 13 in 3 languages

Vijay starrer Master will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film has been titled Vijay The Master for the dubbed Hindi version.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:21 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Master will release in 3 languages.
Master will release in 3 languages.
         

Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil action drama Master has confirmed its theatrical release via a poster on Tuesday. The mega budget film will be released in three languages on January 13 next year for the Pongal festival.

As per the posters, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film has been titled Vijay The Master for the dubbed Hindi version.

Master will become the first major pan-Indian release of 2021. The film features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi star in Master.
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi star in Master.

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers recently clarified multiple times that the film won’t skip its theatrical release and make it to any OTT platform. A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

Also read: Inside Salman Khan and niece Ayat’s birthday celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse: Don’t miss the 6-tier carousel cake

However, talking to reporters in Coimbatore in October, Lokesh said that Master will release in theatres and there’ll be no change in that. This was the third time someone associated with the Master team had clarified about the film’s release. In July, producer Xavier Britto said that he has no plans to release Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas.

Meanwhile, Vijay will commence work on his yet-untitled project, which tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, from January next year onwards. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In