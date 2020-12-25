e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay’s Master gets U/A certificate, gears up for theatrical release soon

Vijay’s Master gets U/A certificate, gears up for theatrical release soon

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film Master has been awarded the U/A certificate. A new poster for the film was released on Friday, bearing the certification.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 13:16 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay plays a college professor in Master.
Vijay plays a college professor in Master.
         

The makers of Vijay-starrer, upcoming Tamil film Master have once again said that they are aiming for a theatrical release. They have announced that their film has been certified U/A by CBFC. The film will reportedly release in cinemas for the Pongal festival next year.

The makers have released a new poster with the U/A certification. However, they haven’t officially announced the release date yet. Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

 

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers recently clarified multiple times that the film won’t skip its theatrical release and make it to any OTT platform.

A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs. 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually denied by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

Recently, talking to reporters in Coimbatore, Lokesh said that Master will release in theatres and there’ll be no change in that.

This was the third time someone associated with the Master team has clarified about the film’s release. In July, producer Xavier Britto said that he has no plans to release Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas.

