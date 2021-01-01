e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Inside Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aaradhya’s goofy New Year celebrations at home, see pics

Inside Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aaradhya’s goofy New Year celebrations at home, see pics

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have shared photos of their New Year celebrations at home as they welcomed 2021. Aaradhya, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan figure in them too.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2021
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Inside Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aaradhya’s celebrations as they welcome 2021.
         

Amitabh Bachchan and his family were glad to see the back of 2020 and it reflects in photos as they celebrated the new year at their home. Both Amitabh and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared photos as they celebrated with the family. Wearing party hats and snazzy glasses, one picture showed them with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya as they made the most of it.

Aishwarya also shared other photos where she is seen with her daughter. “LOVE , PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS HAPPY 2021,” she wrote with them. Amitabh shared a photo where he is all set for the party, and wrote, “Peace love and harmony 2021.”

 
 

The actor also reflected on the year gone by in his blog, “It was an odd year 2020 and the next could be odd too but in the better sense than the previous and just the feel of 1.1.’21 has a certain ring about it. A ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year. It does not require more than this to be said or expressed. At times the unsaid proves better than the said, most of the time in all walks of life, even this walk. There is a wait for the morn to appear and to make promises of resolution and a change in habits work and so much more which perhaps did not have the attention that it deserved.”

A day before, Amitabh had shared photos as he recorded music with Aaradhya while Aishwarya and Abhishek captured the moment on their phones. Taking to Twitter to share a family picture from a recording room, Amitabh wrote, “T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family.”

