Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Science / ‘Alien’ mock signal sent to Earth from Mars for the 1st time: Report

‘Alien’ mock signal sent to Earth from Mars for the 1st time: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2023 09:22 PM IST

Amid the search for another life beyond Earth, an alien signal was beamed to the planet from Mars for the first time.

Amid the search for another life beyond Earth, an alien ‘mock’ signal was beamed to the planet from Mars for the first time to stimulate a scenario when extraterrestrial life would send a message. On May 24, the European Space Agency's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) reportedly flashed an encoded message from its orbit around Mars to Earth. The signal was sent at 9 pm and was received by Earth 16 minutes later, said reports.

Also read: A year on Red Planet: Meet the scientist set to step into Martian habitat

Mars (NASA)

This experiment was led by artist Daniela de Paulis who brought together a team of several international experts including scientists and artists to create the project ‘A Sign in Space’.

Reportedly, the signal was received by four stations - Green Bank Telescope (West Virginia), the Medicina Radio Astronomical Station (Italy), the Allen Telescope Array (California), and the Very Large Array (New Mexico).

Paulis in a press statement said, “Throughout history, humanity has searched for meaning in powerful and transformative phenomena. Receiving a message from an extraterrestrial civilization would be a profoundly transformational experience for all humankind,” reported Indian Express.

She added, “A Sign in Space offers the unprecedented opportunity to tangibly rehearse and prepare for this scenario through global collaboration, fostering an open-ended search for meaning across all cultures and disciplines.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
alien earth
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP