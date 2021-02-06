China's space probe sends back its first image of Mars
China's Tianwen-1 probe has sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said, as the mission prepares to touch down on the Red Planet later this year.
The spacecraft, launched in July around the same time as a rival US mission, is expected to enter Mars orbit around February 10.
The black-and-white photo released late Friday by the China National Space Administration showed geological features including the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface.
The photo was taken about 2.2 million kilometres (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to CNSA, which said the spacecraft was now 1.1 million kilometres from the planet.
The robotic craft ignited one of its engines to "make an orbital correction" Friday and was expected to slow down before being "captured by Martian gravity" around February 10, the agency said.
The five-tonne Tianwen-1 includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a rover that will study the planet's soil.
China hopes to ultimately land the rover in May in Utopia, a massive impact basin on Mars.
After watching the United States and the Soviet Union lead the way during the Cold War, China has poured billions of dollars into its military-led space programme.
It has made huge strides in the past decade, sending a human into space in 2003.
The Asian powerhouse has laid the groundwork to assemble a space station by 2022 and gain a permanent foothold in Earth orbit.
But Mars has proved a challenging target so far, with most missions sent by the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and India to the planet since 1960 ending in failure.
Tianwen-1 is not China's first attempt to reach Mars.
A previous mission with Russia in 2011 ended prematurely as the launch failed.
China has already sent two rovers to the Moon. With the second, China became the first country to make a successful soft landing on the far side.
All systems on the Tianwen-1 probe are in "good condition," CNSA said Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists decode how coronavirus mutates, escapes antibodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX to launch first all-civilian mission with tech CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study explores which microfossils sign 'early life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some bacteria grow resilient to antibiotics by changing shapes: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With great detail, scientists map heart recovery rate after heart attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists: Strategy to protect developing brain from prenatal stress in mice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: How blood stem cells maintain their lifelong potential for self-renewal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spacewalking astronauts venture out to improve European lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Next-gen’ vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging Covid variants: Scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earth’s ice loss now in worst-case zone
- Altogether, an estimated 28 trillion metric tons of ice have melted away from the world’s sea ice, ice sheets and glaciers since the mid-1990s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests women influenced coevolution of dogs, humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists find mechanism behind irritable bowel syndrome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox