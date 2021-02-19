IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Explained: What are Nasa’s big plans for Perseverance rover on Mars
Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars.(via REUTERS)
Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars.(via REUTERS)
science

Explained: What are Nasa’s big plans for Perseverance rover on Mars

The successful landing is only the beginning of the first leg of a relay race as Nasa has big plans chalked out for Perseverance and future Mars mission.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:53 PM IST

Cheers erupted in mission control at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory after controllers confirmed that Perseverance rover safely touched down on Mars. The sophisticated vehicle covered almost 300 million miles over seven months before landing in the Jezero Crater, the most challenging terrain on Mars ever targeted. But the successful landing is only the beginning of the first leg of a relay race as the American space agency has big plans chalked out for Perseverance and future Mars mission.

The goal of the Mars 2020 mission is to learn whether life even existed on the Red Planet after the science team of Nasa identified Jezero Crater as an ancient lakebed, formed billions of years ago. The crater was filled with water forming a deep lake but it later dried up and surface water disappeared as the climate of Mars changed. The Perseverance rover will be used to collect the rocks from the Jezero crater and future mission will return samples from Mars.


The reason behind collecting rocks from Jezero crater is the common phenomenon observed on Earth where evidence of life is often preserved in the mud and sand deposited at the bottom of the lake. “The science team identified Jezero Crater as basically an ancient lakebed. And one of the most promising places to look for evidence of ancient microbial life and to collect samples for future return to Earth,” Matt Smith, Mars 2020 flight director, cruise operations, had earlier said.

Watch: NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars, sends home its first pictures

Perseverance rover has 23 cameras and Nasa has already released images using the Hazard Avoidance Camera, also known as Hazcams, installed on the vehicle. While Viking 1 was the first of two spacecraft to sent Mars by Nasa way back in 1976, Perseverance, the heaviest payload to land on the Red planet so far, will be the first to collect rock and dust samples that will return to Earth through future missions.

Ingenuity Mars helicopter

Perseverance landed on Mars with Ingenuity helicopter, a 1.8 kilograms payload with some outsize ambitions, attached to the rover’s belly. Ingenuity will be the first aircraft to attempt controlled flight on another planet.

An artists concept of NASAs Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flying through the Red Planets skies.(NASA/JPL-Caltech)
An artists concept of NASAs Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flying through the Red Planets skies.(NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Martian atmosphere is 99 per cent less dense than Earth's, which makes it difficult to achieve enough lift. After safely landing on the Red Planet, Ingenuity's next biggest challenge is to safely deploy itself to the surface from Perseverance's belly and autonomously keep warm through the intensely cold Martian nights. Successful flights of Ingenuity could provide ambitious aerial dimension to future Mars exploration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
perseverance mars mission

Related Stories

Memes based on Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars have left people chuckling hard.(Twitter/@ZombieDad2021)
Memes based on Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars have left people chuckling hard.(Twitter/@ZombieDad2021)
trending

Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars spark hilarious meme trend

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Matt Damon in The Martian to Bernie Sanders' viral picture, people used Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars to share all sorts of memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rover which is Nasa’s largest ever ‘robotic geologist and astrobiologist’ will conduct several experiments over the next two years to determine whether the Red Planet harboured life.(Illustration/@NASAJPL/Twitter)
The rover which is Nasa’s largest ever ‘robotic geologist and astrobiologist’ will conduct several experiments over the next two years to determine whether the Red Planet harboured life.(Illustration/@NASAJPL/Twitter)
science

Perseverance takes Twitter centrestage with witty replies after Mars landing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • Perseverance’s most touching reply was to California lawmaker and chairman of the US house intelligence committee Adam Schiff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA Mars rover(@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
NASA Mars rover(@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
science

‘My first look at my forever home’: Perseverance sends home its first pictures

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • This is Nasa’s most advanced rover which the US space agency has sent to another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
science

New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Researchers said on Thursday that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole showed it is 21 times our sun's mass, about 50% more massive than previously believed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars roverspacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, US.(NASA TV via Reuters)
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars roverspacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, US.(NASA TV via Reuters)
science

NASA nails historic Mars landing in hunt for ancient life

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Mars landings are among the toughest challenges in space exploration, and Perseverance’s arrival in Jezero Crater was the trickiest NASA has ever attempted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
science

World's oldest DNA sheds light on how mammoths evolved: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Scientists have sequenced the world's oldest DNA recovered from the remains of mammoths that are up to 1.2 million years old, an advance which sheds light on how the extinct giant mammal adapted to cold weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
science

Russian Progress cargo spacecraft successfully reaches ISS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • The spacecraft was carrying a little more than one ton of nitrogen, water and propellant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
science

Nasa rover prepares for first flight on Red planet Mars

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
More than a century after the first powered flight on Earth, NASA intends to prove it's possible to replicate the feat on another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
science

Researchers accidentally discover extreme life beneath Antarctica’s ice shelves

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Dr Huw Griffiths, marine biologist and lead author of the study, said that the stationary animals are like sponges and potentially several previously unknown species.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
science

China’s space probe performs orbital adjustment around Mars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Ahead of China’s probe, the UAE's Hope probe made it safely into the orbit of Mars on Tuesday. US space agency NASA will attempt to put another of its big rovers on the surface on the red planet on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
science

China's Mars probe sends back video of Red Planet

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The five-tonne Tianwen-1 -- which translates as "Questions to Heaven" -- includes a Mars orbiter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
science

Jezero Crater: Why Nasa chose it as landing site for Perseverance rover

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The Perseverance rover will attempt to touch down in the most challenging terrain on Mars ever targeted by the US space agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
science

Seventh phase of excavation begins at Keeladi archaeological site

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Artefacts obtained from the site revealed that people who lived in the region around 3,000 years ago had advanced knowledge and skills and could have been involved in trading activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

‘Seven minutes of terror’: Nasa Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars explained

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Perseverance rover, built at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on July 30, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
science

Indian astronomers detect huge optical flare from super massive black hole

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Blazars or feeding super massive black holes in the heart of distant galaxies receive a lot of attention from the astronomical community because of their complicated emission mechanism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP