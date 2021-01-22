German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again
German researchers have enabled mice paralyzed after spinal cord injuries to walk again, re-establishing a neural link hitherto considered irreparable in mammals by using a designer protein injected into the brain.
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.
But the researchers from Ruhr University Bochum managed to stimulate the paralyzed mice's nerve cells to regenerate using a designer protein.
"The special thing about our study is that the protein is not only used to stimulate those nerve cells that produce it themselves, but that it is also carried further (through the brain)," the team's head Dietmar Fischer told Reuters in an interview.
"In this way, with a relatively small intervention, we stimulate a very large number of nerves to regenerate and that is ultimately the reason why the mice can walk again."
The paralyzed rodents that received the treatment started walking after two to three weeks, he said.
The treatment involves injecting carriers of genetic information into the brain to produce the protein, called hyper-interleukin-6, according to the university's website.
The team is investigating if the treatment can be improved.
"We also have to see if our method works on larger mammals. We would think of pigs, dogs or primates, for example," Fischer said.
"Then, if it works there, we would have to make sure that the therapy is safe for humans too. But that will certainly take many, many years."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on role played by immune system's T-cells against coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direct current stimulation over brain's Wernicke area can help learning words
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study explains how SARS-CoV-2 may seize human cells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals how efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short
- Despite being cut short, NASA said the test of the RS-25 engines had provided valuable information for the planned missions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA's Boeing moon rocket set for 'once-in-a-generation' ground test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists introduce new twist to learning periodic table
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists identify nutrient that helps prevent bacterial infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artificial Intelligence to map human Intestinal Bacteria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African scientists discover new chemicals that kill malaria parasite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study elucidates how production of defensive toxins takes place in plants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DNA test can identify pneumonia in Covid-19 patients, aiding treatment: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox