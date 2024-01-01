ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Indian satellite to study black holes to liftoff at 9:10am

ISRO XPoSat Launch LIVE Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in its first space mission of 2024, is all set to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on Monday, January 1. The satellite will be launched at 9:10am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ISRO's first mission of 2024 is the launch of the XPoSat satellite on January 1.

After the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 mission by the Indian space department, this will be the next historic step towards space exploration by the country.

Through this satellite, India will become the second country in the world after the United States to send a specialised astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy.

The mission will be live-streamed on the official website and social media handles of ISRO. The XPoSat will be placed into an eastward low-inclination orbit, to be carried by the PSLV-C58 spacecraft. Apart from XPoSat, the PSLV-C58 will also carry the ‘PSLV Orbital Experimental Module’ to space.

Announcing the mission on X, ISRO wrote, "The launch of the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is set for January 1, 2024, at 09:10 Hrs. IST from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.”