ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Indian satellite to study black holes to liftoff at 9:10am

ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Here are all the latest updates on India's first space mission of 2024.
ISRO XPoSat Launch LIVE Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in its first space mission of 2024, is all set to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on Monday, January 1. The satellite will be launched at 9:10am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
After the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 mission by the Indian space department, this will be the next historic step towards space exploration by the country.
Through this satellite, India will become the second country in the world after the United States to send a specialised astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy.
The mission will be live-streamed on the official website and social media handles of ISRO. The XPoSat will be placed into an eastward low-inclination orbit, to be carried by the PSLV-C58 spacecraft. Apart from XPoSat, the PSLV-C58 will also carry the ‘PSLV Orbital Experimental Module’ to space.
Announcing the mission on X, ISRO wrote, "The launch of the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is set for January 1, 2024, at 09:10 Hrs. IST from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.”
- Jan 01, 2024 08:17 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Action-packed January
After XPoSat, in the upcoming week, ISRO plans to place its Aditya L1 solar probe into a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1), with the exact time of insertion scheduled for January 6.
Simultaneously, on approximately January 12, ISRO is gearing up to launch the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellites using its Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F14). This mission aims to deploy satellites for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as part of its climate observatory satellite series.Jan 01, 2024 08:15 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Just joined? All you need to know
Building on the momentum of 2023, Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO is set to start 2024 with a bang. India is set to launch its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite on January 1.
The XPoSat mission will lift off at around 9:10 am using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).Jan 01, 2024 08:14 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: What are the payloads?
The two payloads of polarimetry mission:
• The primary payload, POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays), will measure the degree and angle of polarisation in the medium X-ray energy range of 8-30 keV, originating from astronomical sources.
• The XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payload will provide spectroscopic information in the energy range of 0.8-15 keV.Jan 01, 2024 08:13 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Why this five year mission is significant?
India's XPoSat mission in its 5 years of life will measure orientation of vibration in the light wave which will help understand radiation mechanism and geometry of celestial sources.Jan 01, 2024 08:05 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Where to watch live
The ISRO XPoSat launch can be streamed live on the official YouTube Channel of the organisation.Jan 01, 2024 07:53 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Two payloads in satellite
ISRO's XPoSat satellite will contain two primary payloads - POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing).Jan 01, 2024 07:32 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: How does the satellite work
The XPoSat satellite is the second ever black hole monitoring satellite in the world, and will use X-ray photons and their polarisation to study the radiation near black holes and neutron stars.Jan 01, 2024 07:17 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Launch through PSLV spacecraft
The XPoSat satellite will be launched into space through the PSLC C58 spacecraft, which will also carry the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module.Jan 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Mission details
The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat), to be launched on Monday, will be the second satellite in the world to study black holes and neutron stars. It will use its X-ray technology to pick up radiations from the black holes, collecting data on their behaviour in space.Jan 01, 2024 06:49 AM IST
ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE updates: Launch timings
ISRO will launch the XPoSat satellite on January 1, at 9:10 am. The satellite will be aboard the PSLV C58 spacecraft, to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
