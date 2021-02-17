IND USA
The aeroshell containing Nasa's Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
science

Nasa rover prepares for first flight on Red planet Mars

More than a century after the first powered flight on Earth, NASA intends to prove it's possible to replicate the feat on another world.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST

After a seven-month journey, Nasa’s Perseverance rover is preparing to touch down on Mars on Thursday after first negotiating a risky landing procedure that will mark the start of its multi-year search for signs of ancient microbial life.

The Mars 2020 mission, which set off from Florida in late July, includes the largest ever vehicle to be dispatched to the Red Planet.

Topics
nasa mission mars rover
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
science

Researchers accidentally discover extreme life beneath Antarctica’s ice shelves

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Dr Huw Griffiths, marine biologist and lead author of the study, said that the stationary animals are like sponges and potentially several previously unknown species.
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
science

China’s space probe performs orbital adjustment around Mars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Ahead of China’s probe, the UAE's Hope probe made it safely into the orbit of Mars on Tuesday. US space agency NASA will attempt to put another of its big rovers on the surface on the red planet on Thursday.
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
science

China's Mars probe sends back video of Red Planet

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The five-tonne Tianwen-1 -- which translates as "Questions to Heaven" -- includes a Mars orbiter.
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
science

Jezero Crater: Why Nasa chose it as landing site for Perseverance rover

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The Perseverance rover will attempt to touch down in the most challenging terrain on Mars ever targeted by the US space agency.
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
science

Seventh phase of excavation begins at Keeladi archaeological site

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Artefacts obtained from the site revealed that people who lived in the region around 3,000 years ago had advanced knowledge and skills and could have been involved in trading activities.
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

‘Seven minutes of terror’: Nasa Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars explained

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Perseverance rover, built at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on July 30, 2020.
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
science

Indian astronomers detect huge optical flare from super massive black hole

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Blazars or feeding super massive black holes in the heart of distant galaxies receive a lot of attention from the astronomical community because of their complicated emission mechanism.
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico's Spaceport America. (Reuters)
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
world news

Virgin Galactic delays test flight of SpaceShipTwo scheduled today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The test flight was to be crewed by two pilots with the opportunity to fly throughout February contingent on good weather and technical readiness.
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
world news

Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Additional crew members for the project will be assigned as mission specialists in the future by Nasa's international partners.
Representational image. (via REUTERS)
Representational image. (via REUTERS)
science

Isro tests satellites developed by private sector for the first time

By Anonna Dutt and Arun Dev
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
This is a first for the space agency, which so far has only taken help in manufacturing and fabrication of various parts of satellites and rockets from the Indian industry
In order to engineer advanced forms of defence against malaria transmission, including targeted CRISPR and gene drive-based strategies, scientists require intricate knowledge of the genomes of vector mosquitoes.(Unsplash)
In order to engineer advanced forms of defence against malaria transmission, including targeted CRISPR and gene drive-based strategies, scientists require intricate knowledge of the genomes of vector mosquitoes.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists map detailed genome of malaria mosquito vector

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Scientists have unveiled the detailed genome of the malaria mosquito vector, revealing thousands of new genes vital for the development of genetic control strategies of disease transmission.
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
science

Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 enters Mars' orbit, joining UAE's Hope probe

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:24 PM IST
The arrival of Tianwen-1 after a journey of seven months and nearly 475 million kilometres is part of an unusual burst of activity at Mars.
The total number of satellites launched till date is 328 from 33 different countries and the revenue earned till date is 25 million US dollars and 189 million Euros(iStockphoto. Representative image)
The total number of satellites launched till date is 328 from 33 different countries and the revenue earned till date is 25 million US dollars and 189 million Euros(iStockphoto. Representative image)
science

India launched 328 satellites from 33 different countries till date: Centre

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:24 PM IST
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Space has been involved in launching satellites of foreign countries since long.
