Nasa rover prepares for first flight on Red planet Mars
After a seven-month journey, Nasa’s Perseverance rover is preparing to touch down on Mars on Thursday after first negotiating a risky landing procedure that will mark the start of its multi-year search for signs of ancient microbial life.
The Mars 2020 mission, which set off from Florida in late July, includes the largest ever vehicle to be dispatched to the Red Planet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa rover prepares for first flight on Red planet Mars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers accidentally discover extreme life beneath Antarctica’s ice shelves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s space probe performs orbital adjustment around Mars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's Mars probe sends back video of Red Planet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jezero Crater: Why Nasa chose it as landing site for Perseverance rover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seventh phase of excavation begins at Keeladi archaeological site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Seven minutes of terror’: Nasa Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian astronomers detect huge optical flare from super massive black hole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virgin Galactic delays test flight of SpaceShipTwo scheduled today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro tests satellites developed by private sector for the first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists map detailed genome of malaria mosquito vector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 enters Mars' orbit, joining UAE's Hope probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India launched 328 satellites from 33 different countries till date: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox