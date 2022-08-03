NASA’s James Webb captures deeper edifice of Cartwheel Galaxy

Cartwheel Galaxy, located about 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation, has been caught with the James Webb Space Telescope. The structure appears like a wheel of a wagon, and Webb reveals the galaxy's central black hole along with the information about star formation.

Astronomers called the galaxy a ‘ring galaxy’ because of its two rings – a bright inner ring surrounded by a colorful one. The appearance of the galaxy is justified by the high-speed collisions that have taken place internally between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy which is not visible in the image.

The rings have been discovered with an extremely hot dust filled bright core consisting of gigantic young star clusters. The outer ring, expanded for 440 million years, consists of star formation and supernovas.

The Near-Infrared Camera (NIRC), Webb’s powerful infrared camera, managed to produce a detailed image of the galaxy with some smaller galaxies at the backdrop. Many individual blue dots are visible which can be understood as individual stars or pockets of star formation.

Cartwheel galaxy has been explored earlier with the Hubble Space Telescope but the same had failed may be due to the thick layer of dust which obstructs the view. Webb with an infrared gaze explored the uncovered part of the Cartwheel galaxy.

Webb Telescope had not just revealed the observations of the galaxy’s present structural formations but also determined that Cartwheel is in a very transitory stage. Before collisions the galaxy was assumed to be a normal spiral galaxy similar to the Milkyway, Webb discovered.

With the current state, Webb also disclosed the galaxy’s past insights and how is it going to evolve in the future.

