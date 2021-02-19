IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
science

New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected

Researchers said on Thursday that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole showed it is 21 times our sun's mass, about 50% more massive than previously believed.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST

A fresh examination has revealed new details about the first black hole ever detected - which was spotted in 1964 and became the subject of a friendly wager between renowned scientists - including that it is bigger than previously known.

Researchers said on Thursday that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole, orbiting in a stellar marriage with a large and luminous star, showed it is 21 times our sun's mass, about 50% more massive than previously believed.

While it is still one of the closest-known black holes, they found it is somewhat farther away than previously calculated, at 7,200 light years - the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km) - from Earth.

Black holes are extremely dense, with gravitational pulls so ferocious not even light escapes. Some - the "supermassive" black holes - are immense, like the one at our Milky Way galaxy's center 4 million times the sun's mass. Smaller "stellar-mass" black holes possess the mass of a single star.

Cygnus X-1 is the Milky Way's largest-known stellar-mass black hole and among the strongest X-ray sources seen from Earth, said astronomer James Miller-Jones of Curtin University and the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research in Australia, who led the study published in the journal Science.

Also read| NASA nails historic Mars landing in hunt for ancient life

This black hole spins so rapidly, nearly light speed, that it approaches the maximum rate envisioned under physicist Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity, Miller-Jones added.

It devours material blowing from the surface of the companion star it tightly orbits, a "blue supergiant" about 40 times our sun's mass. It started its existence 4 million to 5 million years ago as a star up to 75 times the sun's mass and collapsed into a black hole a few tens of thousands of years ago.

The research included data from the Very Long Baseline Array radio telescope comprising 10 U.S. observation stations.

After Cygnus X-1 was first tabbed as a black hole, a wager was made between physicists Stephen Hawking, who bet against it being one, and Kip Thorne, who bet it was. Hawking eventually conceded, owing Thorne a Penthouse magazine subscription.

"Indeed, I did not have any wagers riding on these findings," Miller-Jones said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
black hole orbital atk cygnus
Close
NASA Mars rover(@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
NASA Mars rover(@NASAPersevere/Twitter)
science

‘My first look at my forever home’: Perseverance sends home its first pictures

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:27 AM IST
  • This is Nasa’s most advanced rover which the US space agency has sent to another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
An artist's impression of the Cygnus X-1 system, with a so-called stellar-mass black hole orbiting a companion star some 7,200 light years from Earth.(via REUTERS)
science

New look at first black hole detected shows it is bigger than expected

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Researchers said on Thursday that new observations of the Cygnus X-1 black hole showed it is 21 times our sun's mass, about 50% more massive than previously believed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
science

World's oldest DNA sheds light on how mammoths evolved: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Scientists have sequenced the world's oldest DNA recovered from the remains of mammoths that are up to 1.2 million years old, an advance which sheds light on how the extinct giant mammal adapted to cold weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
science

Russian Progress cargo spacecraft successfully reaches ISS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • The spacecraft was carrying a little more than one ton of nitrogen, water and propellant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
science

Nasa rover prepares for first flight on Red planet Mars

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
More than a century after the first powered flight on Earth, NASA intends to prove it's possible to replicate the feat on another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
science

Researchers accidentally discover extreme life beneath Antarctica’s ice shelves

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Dr Huw Griffiths, marine biologist and lead author of the study, said that the stationary animals are like sponges and potentially several previously unknown species.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
science

China’s space probe performs orbital adjustment around Mars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Ahead of China’s probe, the UAE's Hope probe made it safely into the orbit of Mars on Tuesday. US space agency NASA will attempt to put another of its big rovers on the surface on the red planet on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
science

China's Mars probe sends back video of Red Planet

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The five-tonne Tianwen-1 -- which translates as "Questions to Heaven" -- includes a Mars orbiter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
science

Jezero Crater: Why Nasa chose it as landing site for Perseverance rover

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The Perseverance rover will attempt to touch down in the most challenging terrain on Mars ever targeted by the US space agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
science

Seventh phase of excavation begins at Keeladi archaeological site

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Artefacts obtained from the site revealed that people who lived in the region around 3,000 years ago had advanced knowledge and skills and could have been involved in trading activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

‘Seven minutes of terror’: Nasa Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars explained

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Perseverance rover, built at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on July 30, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
science

Indian astronomers detect huge optical flare from super massive black hole

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Blazars or feeding super massive black holes in the heart of distant galaxies receive a lot of attention from the astronomical community because of their complicated emission mechanism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
world news

Virgin Galactic delays test flight of SpaceShipTwo scheduled today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The test flight was to be crewed by two pilots with the opportunity to fly throughout February contingent on good weather and technical readiness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
world news

Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Additional crew members for the project will be assigned as mission specialists in the future by Nasa's international partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP