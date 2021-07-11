Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Powerful solar storm approaching Earth, can impact GPS, cell phone signals
science

Powerful solar storm approaching Earth, can impact GPS, cell phone signals

According to website Spaceweather.com, the storm that originated from the Sun's atmosphere can have a significant impact on a region of space dominated by Earth's magnetic field.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Due to the solar storm, there will be a view of beautiful celestial lighting for the people living at the North or South Pole.(HT Photo)

A powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometers and this storm will hit the Earth either on Sunday or Monday. According to website Spaceweather.com, the storm that originated from the Sun's atmosphere can have a significant impact on a region of space dominated by Earth's magnetic field.

View of celestial lighting

Due to the solar storm, there will be a view of beautiful celestial lighting for the people living at the North or South Pole. The people living closer to these areas can expect to see beautiful aurora at night.

Speed of 1.6 million

According to the US space agency NASA, the solar storm is moving towards the Earth at a speed of about 1.6 million kilometers per hour and maybe its speed will increase further. NASA said that satellite signals can be interrupted by solar storms.

The effect of solar storm on Earth

According to the Spaceweather.com, due to solar storms, the outer atmosphere of the Earth can be heated which can have a direct effect on satellites. This can cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also blow transformers.

