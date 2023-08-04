Watch: Russian scientists produce watermelons at ‘coldest place on Earth’

In a breakthrough, Russian scientists successfully grew watermelons at a “Pole of Cold” in Antarctica which is considered as the “coldest place on Earth”, with recorded temperatures touching -128.6 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 89.2 degrees Celsius). The experiment took place at Vostok Station and was conducted by researchers from the Russian Antarctic Expedition of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI).

According to a Live Science report, the team made the station's greenhouse more suitable to the watermelon production. Additionally, researchers from the Agrophysical Research Institute and the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences helped the AARI scientists by creating an oasis where they could increase the air temperature and humidity to conditions favorable for the fruit.

This could be positive news for the scientists residing in the region's challenging environment, as they will have a new food variety. The researchers are now considering cultivating various fruits like blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries, the report further said.

Process of production

-The team began the process by choosing ‘two types of early-ripening watermelons’ that could adapt to the low atmospheric pressure and oxygen scarcity within the greenhouse.

-They planted the seeds in a thin layer of soil substitute and utilised special lighting that simulated sunlight.

-As there were no insects available for plant pollination, the researchers conducted manual pollination, the report said citing AARI's statement.

-After 103 days from seed planting, the researchers discovered eight “ripe and sweet fruits” growing on six different plants. The watermelons reached sizes of around 2 pounds (1 kilogram) each with diameters up to five inches (13 centimeters), as mentioned in a translated statement from the Russian Geographical Society, cited in the Live Science report.

Instaces like these earlier

-This agricultural production is not first at Vostok Station because in 2020, researchers successfully grew a variety of plants, including dill, basil, parsley, arugula and cabbage, according to the Russian Geographical Society statement.

-Moreover, in 2021, Korean researchers managed to cultivate watermelons at King Sejong Station in West Antarctica, which recorded a temperature as low as minus 78.1°F (minus 25.6°C), as reported by The Korean Bizwire.

