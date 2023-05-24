Home / Trending / Man’s viral video of ‘typical workday in Antarctica is scary

Man’s viral video of ‘typical workday in Antarctica is scary

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 24, 2023 09:37 AM IST

“Wait…. So this isn’t a moving train?” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the viral video showing a ‘typical workday’ in Antarctica.

Working in Antarctica is certainly different from working conditions in other places on Earth. The extreme temperatures clubbed with relentless winds undoubtedly make things tougher for the researchers and the scientists stationed there. Tomasz Kurczaba, head of 47th Polish Antarctic Expedition, recently shared a video to give a glimpse into such conditions.

The image shows a person trying to close a door amid strong winds in Antarctica.(Instagram/@tomaszkurczaba)
“Typical workday in Antarctica,” he wrote as he shared the video on Instagram. He also added that the clip is captured at King George Island. The video opens to show an expeditioner standing in front of a door trying to close it. At first glance, it looks like they are trying to close the door of a moving train. However, it soon becomes clear that that movement seen outside the door is of strong wind and snow.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 8. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 25. 3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I thought it was a train,” commented an Instagram user. “The new snowpiercer series looks wild,” joked another. “Wait…. So this isn’t a moving train?” added a third. “Serious question. if she/he would have lost grip of the door would they have been ok?” asked a fourth. To which, Kurczaba replied, “Probably no because next to doors is the southern ocean.” A fifth wrote, “Am i the only one that thought they were on a train?”

