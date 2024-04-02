Two 100-foot asteroids set to pass Earth today; NASA reveals how close these scary space rocks will come

The US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known through its abbreviation NASA, has revealed that as many as four asteroids are silently making their way towards Earth. Each one varies in size. While asteroids are definitely something to be scared of as they have impacted Earth on many occasions in its long history leading to global scale destruction, none of these have any chance of impacting our planet. The reason behind it is that NASA’s scientists are constantly tracking their movements and this has revealed they will get very close to Earth, but they pose no danger. Their close encounter with Earth is imminent though and as many as two asteroids are 100-foot monsters and they will approach today. NASA keeps watch as four asteroids, including two 100-foot space rocks, approach Earth today. (Representative image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

How close these asteroids will get - revealed

The first is Asteroid 2024 FR3. It is approximately the size of an airplane. This is a 78-foot asteroid and despite its large size, it is set to maintain a safe distance of 824,000 miles from Earth.

The second is the plane-sized Asteroid 2024 FG3. This is a 100-foot asteroid and it will pass Earth at a safe distance of 1,940,000 miles.

The third is Asteroid 2024 FN3 and it too will pass Earth today. This is also a 100-foot asteroid that is well on its way to Earth in its long journey. This asteroid will get as close as 4,220,000 miles to Earth.

The fourth is Asteroid 2024 FL3. It too is a 100-foot monster in size, but it will make its closest approach on April 3, 2024. Traveling at a distance of 2,030,000 miles from Earth, it marks the end of this series of encounters.

The important thing to note here is that the Universe is huge and many of these space rocks, which tumble out of the asteroid belt due to some reason or the other, get extremely close to Earth. NASA and other global space agencies track these asteroids to ensure that none of them are heading for a potential calamitous crash against the Earth.

While none of these asteroids posed an immediate threat, their close brushes are a scary reminder of the dangers ever-present in space that have to be closely monitored because of the potential dangers.