UAE establishes $817 mln fund to support space sector

File photo of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 07:02 PM IST
Reuters |

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday launched a 3 billion UAE dirham ($816.84 million) fund to support its space programme and a new initiative to develop radar satellites, the Gulf country's president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Twitter.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed, meanwhile, said the fund aims to supporting the establishment of national companies in the space sector and boost national strategic and research projects.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 17, 2022
