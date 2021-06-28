US govt's report on evidence on UFOs remains inconclusive

A report from the United States task force dedicated to investigating Unidentified flying object (UFOs) has neither confirmed nor dismissed the idea that such sightings could indicate alien visits to Earth.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) earlier on Friday released its eagerly awaited unclassified intelligence report, titled “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”.

The document is a brief nine-page version of a larger classified report provided to the Congressional Services and Armed Services Committees. It assessed “the threat posed by unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and the progress the Department of Defence Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has made in understanding this threat”, reports news agency PTI.

The report certainly does not conclude UFOs are alien spacecraft, rather it shows that the task force hasn’t made much progress.

"UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to US national security. The phenomena probably lack a single explanation," the report stated.

In April last year, the US Department of Defence released three ‘UFO’ videos taken by Navy pilots. The report withholds specific details of its data sample, which consists of 144 UFO reports made mostly by military aviators between 2004 and 2021. Its finding is that “a handful of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAP) appear to demonstrate advanced technology”.

The report stated that this “handful” 21 of the 144 reports represents classic UFO enigmas. These objects appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, manoeuvre abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without any means of propulsion.

These characteristics indicate some UAP may be intelligently controlled (because they aren’t blown around by the wind) and electromagnetic (as they emit radio frequencies), the report stated.

