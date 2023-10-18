News / Science / What 'ring of fire' eclipse looked like from space? NASA shares images

What 'ring of fire' eclipse looked like from space? NASA shares images

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Oct 18, 2023 10:38 PM IST

Next annular solar eclipse in United States on June 21, 2039.

A satellite image capturing the 'Ring of Fire' eclipse has been released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), revealing its shadow as it cast itself upon Earth.

Solar eclipse images(Nasa)
Solar eclipse images(Nasa)

“About 15 lakh kilometres from Earth, the shadow, or umbra, from the Moon was seen falling across the southeastern coast of Texas,” NASA said sharing the image on Tuesday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This Saturday, a celestial alignment occurred when the Moon aligned itself with the Sun and Earth, producing an annular solar eclipse. This spectacular phenomenon was visible to billions of onlookers in the United States, Mexico, and several countries across Central and South America as the lunar shadow enveloped the Sun's radiant rays.

The image was captured during the eclipse by NASA's EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) aboard DSCVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory). This sensor is located at Lagrange Point 1, where the Indian Space Research Organisation has sent the Aditya L1 solar probe.

The US space agency also shared a picture of the annular eclipse as seen from the International Space Station. See below:

What prompts this eclipse to be termed the 'Ring of Fire'?

This eclipse is classified as an annular eclipse, which transpires when the Moon moves in front of the Sun but remains at a distance from Earth that prevents total obscuration. During an annular eclipse, the Moon is positioned at or close to its farthest point from Earth, also known as its apogee. This relative distance causes the Moon to appear smaller in the sky, consequently revealing the Sun's edges in a striking red-orange ring, hence its moniker, the "Ring of Fire," according to NASA.

Date of next annular solar eclipse

The next annular solar eclipse visible from the United States is slated for June 21, 2039. However, a total solar eclipse is on the horizon, expected to darken skies from Texas to Maine on Monday, April 8, 2024.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out