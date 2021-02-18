IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / World's oldest DNA sheds light on how mammoths evolved: Study
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
science

World's oldest DNA sheds light on how mammoths evolved: Study

Scientists have sequenced the world's oldest DNA recovered from the remains of mammoths that are up to 1.2 million years old, an advance which sheds light on how the extinct giant mammal adapted to cold weather.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST

Scientists have sequenced the world's oldest DNA recovered from the remains of mammoths that are up to 1.2 million years old, an advance which sheds light on how the extinct giant mammal adapted to cold weather.

Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.

According to the scientists, including those from the Swedish Museum of Natural History, this is the first time that DNA has been sequenced and authenticated from million-year-old specimens.

"This DNA is incredibly old. The samples are a thousand times older than Viking remains, and even pre-date the existence of humans and Neanderthals," said study senior author Love Dalen, a Professor of evolutionary genetics at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm, Sweden.

In the research, the scientists analysed the genomes from three ancient mammoths, using DNA recovered from teeth remains that had been buried for 0.7-1.2 million years in the Siberian permafrost.

The findings of the new research revealed that the Columbian mammoth that inhabited North America during the last ice age was a hybrid between the woolly mammoth and a previously unknown mammoth lineage.

The scientists said there were no woolly or Columbian mammoths around one million years ago as they had not yet evolved.

This was the time of their predecessor, the ancient steppe mammoth, they added.

Based on the current study, the scientists said the oldest specimen, which was approximately 1.2 million years old, belonged to a previously unknown genetic lineage of mammoth.

They referred to this as the Krestovka mammoth, based on the locality where it was found, adding that it diverged from other Siberian mammoths more than two million years ago.

"This came as a complete surprise to us. All previous studies have indicated that there was only one species of mammoth in Siberia at that point in time, called the steppe mammoth," said the study's lead author Tom van der Valk.

"But our DNA analyses now show that there were two different genetic lineages, which we here refer to as the Adycha mammoth and the Krestovka mammoth. We can't say for sure yet, but we think these may represent two different species," he added.

According to the scientists, it was mammoths that belonged to the Krestovka lineage that colonised North America some 1.5 million years ago.

They also believe now that the Columbian mammoth that inhabited North America during the last ice age, was a hybrid.

The study found that roughly half of this hybrid mammoth's genome came from the Krestovka lineage and the other half from the woolly mammoth.

"This is an important discovery. It appears that the Columbian mammoth, one of the most iconic Ice Age species of North America, evolved through a hybridisation that took place approximately 420 thousand years ago," says co-lead author Patricia Pecnerova.

When the scientists analysed another million-year old mammoth DNA sample, they found it had gene variants associated with life in the Arctic, such as hair growth, thermoregulation, fat deposits, cold tolerance and circadian rhythms, were already present long before the origin of the woolly mammoth.

According to the researchers, these results indicate that most adaptations in the mammoth lineage happened slowly and gradually over time.

"To be able to trace genetic changes across a speciation event is unique. Our analyses show that most cold adaptations were present already in the ancestor of the woolly mammoth, and we find no evidence that natural selection was faster during the speciation process," said study co-lead author David Diez-del-Molino.

The scientists believe the techniques used in the study could be applied to further understand the processes that drive speciation and long-term evolution.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
Until this discovery, the oldest genomic data recovered so far was from a horse specimen dated to 780–560 thousand years ago, the study, published in the journal Nature, noted.(Unsplash)
science

World's oldest DNA sheds light on how mammoths evolved: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Scientists have sequenced the world's oldest DNA recovered from the remains of mammoths that are up to 1.2 million years old, an advance which sheds light on how the extinct giant mammal adapted to cold weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
NASA in a blogpost said that the Russian Progress 77 spacecraft is carrying these items to aid Expedition 64 crew members.(Twitter/ISS)
science

Russian Progress cargo spacecraft successfully reaches ISS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • The spacecraft was carrying a little more than one ton of nitrogen, water and propellant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
The aeroshell containing Nasa’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration.(Nasa)
science

Nasa rover prepares for first flight on Red planet Mars

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
More than a century after the first powered flight on Earth, NASA intends to prove it's possible to replicate the feat on another world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
The discovery appears to go against all previous theories of what kind of life could survive in such an extreme condition.(British Antarctic Survey)
science

Researchers accidentally discover extreme life beneath Antarctica’s ice shelves

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Dr Huw Griffiths, marine biologist and lead author of the study, said that the stationary animals are like sponges and potentially several previously unknown species.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.(via Reuters. Representative image)
science

China’s space probe performs orbital adjustment around Mars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Ahead of China’s probe, the UAE's Hope probe made it safely into the orbit of Mars on Tuesday. US space agency NASA will attempt to put another of its big rovers on the surface on the red planet on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
science

China's Mars probe sends back video of Red Planet

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The five-tonne Tianwen-1 -- which translates as "Questions to Heaven" -- includes a Mars orbiter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
science

Jezero Crater: Why Nasa chose it as landing site for Perseverance rover

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The Perseverance rover will attempt to touch down in the most challenging terrain on Mars ever targeted by the US space agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
science

Seventh phase of excavation begins at Keeladi archaeological site

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Artefacts obtained from the site revealed that people who lived in the region around 3,000 years ago had advanced knowledge and skills and could have been involved in trading activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

‘Seven minutes of terror’: Nasa Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars explained

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Perseverance rover, built at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on July 30, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
science

Indian astronomers detect huge optical flare from super massive black hole

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Blazars or feeding super massive black holes in the heart of distant galaxies receive a lot of attention from the astronomical community because of their complicated emission mechanism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
world news

Virgin Galactic delays test flight of SpaceShipTwo scheduled today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The test flight was to be crewed by two pilots with the opportunity to fly throughout February contingent on good weather and technical readiness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
world news

Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Additional crew members for the project will be assigned as mission specialists in the future by Nasa's international partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (via REUTERS)
Representational image. (via REUTERS)
science

Isro tests satellites developed by private sector for the first time

By Anonna Dutt and Arun Dev
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
This is a first for the space agency, which so far has only taken help in manufacturing and fabrication of various parts of satellites and rockets from the Indian industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to engineer advanced forms of defence against malaria transmission, including targeted CRISPR and gene drive-based strategies, scientists require intricate knowledge of the genomes of vector mosquitoes.(Unsplash)
In order to engineer advanced forms of defence against malaria transmission, including targeted CRISPR and gene drive-based strategies, scientists require intricate knowledge of the genomes of vector mosquitoes.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists map detailed genome of malaria mosquito vector

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Scientists have unveiled the detailed genome of the malaria mosquito vector, revealing thousands of new genes vital for the development of genetic control strategies of disease transmission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP