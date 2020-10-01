e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / ‘Isn’t she lovely’: Usher shares heartmelting post as he welcomes ‘beautiful baby girl’ with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

‘Isn’t she lovely’: Usher shares heartmelting post as he welcomes ‘beautiful baby girl’ with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher sets fans on frenzy as he shares the picture of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in a heartmelting post

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Washington [US]
Usher welcomes ‘beautiful baby girl’ with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea
Usher welcomes ‘beautiful baby girl’ with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea(Instagram/previouslypinks/usher)
         

Sharing a close-up of his newborn’s hand holding his fingers, American singer-songwriter Usher welcomed his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, on Instagram on Wednesday.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” Usher captioned.

According to Fox News, Usher has been dating the 37-year-old Vice President of A&R at Epic Records reportedly since October 2019 when they were seen hanging out backstage at The Hollywood Bowl.

People magazine has confirmed September 24 as the baby’s birth date and Los Angeles as the birthplace.

On Wednesday, Good Morning America reported that Sovereign will be loved by her elder brothers -- 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naviyd Ely (sons with his ex-wife Tameka Foster). The two had got married in 2007 and divorced two years later.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In