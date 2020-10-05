e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Kunal Kemmu flaunts love for daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with new ink on chest, says it is ‘the closest to my heart’

Kunal Kemmu flaunts love for daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with new ink on chest, says it is ‘the closest to my heart’

Getting inked after his three-year-old daughter’s name ‘Inaaya’, Kunal Kemmu explains the meaning behind the artistic tattoo

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 05, 2020 13:02 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya’s name inked on chest, says it is ‘the closest to my heart’
Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya’s name inked on chest, says it is ‘the closest to my heart’(Instagram/sakpataudi/khemster2)
         

Taking love for his three-year-old daughter a notch higher, Abhay 2 star Kunal Kemmu recently flaunted a new tattoo on his torso which read ‘Inaaya’. The paparazzi’s favourite kid turned three last week and Kunal along with Soha Ali Khan rang in their daughter’s birthday while on a vacation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal shared a close up picture that flaunted the ink on his chiseled chest. “This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me (sic),” he shared.

Explaining the meaning behind the creativity of the artistic tattoo, Kunal elaborated, “Her name inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends.. (sic).” Expressing his gratitude for the maker, Kunal gushed, “Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it (sic).”

 

Always the one to raise the bar for relationship goals be it with darling daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu or wife Soha, Kunal’s social media is rid with heartwarming posts for the two. Sharing an adorable picture featuring the two lovebirds, Kunal had wished Soha on her bday with emotional words in an Instagram post.

It read, “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words Happy Birthday my (sic).”

 

The family of three is currently chilling at an undisclosed location.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
FATF all set to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status: Report
FATF all set to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status: Report
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
‘It’s a great headache’ Rohit lavishes praise on MI’s three power-hitters
‘It’s a great headache’ Rohit lavishes praise on MI’s three power-hitters
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In