Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar are travel, couple and fitness goals all in these pictures by the Atlantic Ocean

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 09:28 IST

It was “sunny all day” for Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman as he gazed into his beloved wife Ankita Konwar’s eyes by the beachside with views of New York and New Jersey on either side. The lovebirds’ are on a vacation to the US and their latest beach pictures will make your jaws drop at their flawless Chakrasana, passionate gaze and serene outing near the Atlantic Ocean which make them the Internet’s travel, couple and fitness goals all in the same frame.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared a picture featuring him and Ankita lost in each other’s eyes as they clung affectionately on one another. While Milind donned a black hoodie teamed with a pair of black jeans and a pair of black sunglasses, Ankita looked ravishing in a floral crop top and a pair of grey trousers.

The ensemble flaunted her toned midriff. Both Milind and Ankita twinned in the pair of blue strap footwear as they posed on the Sandy Hook beach by the azure sky and sea. Milind revealed in the caption, “Another pose, another beach ! Its autumn on the east coast of the U.S, but today was just sunny all day (sic).”

He added, “Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and @ankita_earthy, with no other person for miles .. except @youngwolffilms who took this pic this is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side (sic).”

Ankita, on the other hand, flaunted their flexible limbs as they nailed a Chakrasana easily in the sand. Even in their casual attires, the duo aced a backbend which is the first pose of the finishing sequence in Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga and is called the bridge in acrobatics and gymnastics.

Their body position gave an impression that the couple’s spine had great flexibility and we are in awe while taking fitness inspiration. Ankita captioned the picture on her Instagram handle as, “Some madness next to the Atlantic Ocean Because what is love, if not being stupid together? (sic).”

Chakrasana not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter