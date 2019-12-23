Snowmanning aside, these relationship hacks could be the treat you need this Holiday season

Dec 23, 2019

Christmas is a time of magic and making merry and a little bit of romance. Thank the numerous films and pop culture references, which have made Christmas and romance synonymous. From Love Actually to the classic It’s a Wonderful Life, there have been a number of films that have highlighted the theme of love and romance during the holiday season. However, there have been studies that indicate that Christmas romances seemingly melt away with the snow post the holiday season.

According to research conducted by the dating agency, eharmony, and cited by a Metro report, 53 percent of Britishers who get into a romantic Christmas fling see the romance ebb as soon as the festive season is over.

Christmas romance has been named Snowmanning.

But, if you feel that you have met your soulmate and want the relationship to last, there has to be a few parameters that you need to follow. A few single steps can make sure that your romance is not just a Christmas fling but is something far deeper and meaningful.

Here are a few dos and don’ts that may make sure your romance is to last a lifetime:

Become good friends: One should not jump into a romantic liaison at the drop of a hat. The basis of any strong and successful relationship is a better understanding of each other. If one can share their deepest and innermost thoughts with each other, then the relationship can withhold great storms to last.

Meet sparingly and do not be clingy: While a new relationship often makes partners crave regular meetings. Some distance is necessary to not appear annoying or needy. In a way, Roman poet Sextus was perhaps right, when he had used the proverb, “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Go on occasional dates to keep the spark alive for a long-term association. Also, dating someone does not mean couples own each other. A healthy relationship warrants that the couple gives each other some space.

Acceptance is the key: When you fall in love with someone, love them for who they are instead of attempting to change them according to your needs. Learning to adjust is very important in such cases.

Take it slow: While sex is important for any blossoming relationship to survive, it cannot be the crux around which the relationship stands. Too much intimacy, too early in a relationship can end up ruining the feelings couples have for each other. Instead, try talking and having conversations which will allow for the relationship to blossom and allow each other to be comfortable in one another’s company.

Ex(es) should stay in the past: Do not let your past become a factor in your current relationship. A close association with your ex could lead to friction in your relationship with your new flame.

Enjoy your normal life as well: A lot of times, people who enter new relationships completely ignore friends and family. Unfortunately, that is not advisable. One has to take time to meet up with friends and family, even while dating someone. This keeps the relationship going and shows the love interest that there are valued and other important people in your life as well.

