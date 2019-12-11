e-paper
Specs on, heels off: Yumi Ishikawa’s #KuToo Movement and other voices urge changes to Japan’s anti-harassment code

Japanese women took to social media in November to insist on the right to wear spectacles at work after reports employers were imposing bans, the latest outcry against strict office dress codes that included forcing women to wear high heels, stockings and makeup, and even stipulating what colour hair they can have.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
Yumi Ishikawa, actor, writer and founder of #KuToo, speaks during the Bloomberg Year Ahead summit in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The summit brings together leading names in business, politics, academia and society to shape the conversation around the the most important trends, issues and challenges every executive will need to consider in 2020 and beyond. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
         

Yumi Ishikawa’s feet bled after a day in the high heels required by her job, a memory that led her and other Japanese activists to demand on Tuesday that forcing women to wear certain items be treated as workplace harassment.

The labour ministry drafted guidelines in October against workplace harassment - known as “power harassment” or “power hara”, but failed to address the issue of employers dictating how female employees should dress.

“You might think this is nothing, but the fact is that some peoples’ lives have been changed because of these rules,” Ishikawa, an actress and activist, told a Tuesday news conference.

“People have hurt themselves wearing high heels ... and all of these people are women. If we’re working the same jobs, we have the right to work under the same conditions.”

#KuToo Movement
  • The word #KuToo, a play on words from the Japanese word “kutsu” -- meaning shoes -- and “kutsuu” -- meaning “pain” -- also made the top 10.
  • Campaigners say wearing high heels is seen as near-obligatory when job hunting or working at many Japanese companies.
  • They submitted a petition in June to the government to protest against the requirement.
  • --- AFP

Just hours before, Ishikawa and other activists submitted papers to the labour ministry calling for such dress codes to be seen as power harassment under the new guidelines, expected to be finalised this month.

Ishikawa earlier this year began the #KuToo protest movement, sparked by her own memories of being forced to wear 7-cm (2.8-inch) heels at a job at a funeral parlour as well as numerous similar stories from other women.

The movement, whose name plays on the Japanese words for “shoe” and “pain,” swelled into a viral outcry on social media about women being forced to wear high heels. More than 31,000 people have to date signed an online petition against it.

At the time, one cabinet minister said dress code expectations were “necessary and appropriate” at the workplace, though several have since commented that the reports of women being forced to wear contact lenses instead of spectacles at work appeared to violate gender equality rules.

“That’s why it was such a shock to not have anything about this in the draft anti-harassment guidelines,” she said.

“I wonder a bit why we’ve worked so hard but accomplished so little.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

